Austin, Glenn H. COHOES Glenn H. Austin, 59 of Cohoes, passed away at Samaritan Hospital in Troy on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born and educated in New Hartford, N.Y. and was the son of Diana Rafferty of Utica and the late Arthur Edick Sr. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He worked at the Pepsi Arena now the Times Union Center in Albany before retiring. He was also a member of the Cohoes Rod & Gun Club and the American Legion Post 476 in Cohoes. Survivors in addition to his mother are his daughters, Heather Austin of Cohoes and Lindsay (Andrew) Crowley of Averill Park; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Brother of Arthur Edick of Troy, Joseph (Veronica) Edick of Delmar, Gary Edick of Wynantskill, Diana (Lanny) Smiley of Constantia, N.Y., Ellarose Rafferty of Utica, Andrew (Melissa) Rafferty of Utica and Skip Edick of Boonville, N.Y. Also survived by his former wife, Kathryn Passonno of Troy; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020