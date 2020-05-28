Mazula, Glenn TUALATIN, Ore. Glenn Mazula passed away on May 14, 2020, in Tualatin, Ore. at the age of 72. He was born in Troy on December 7, 1947, to parents, John and Jewel (Abel) Mazula. Glenn graduated in 1965 from Waterford-Halfmoon High School, obtained a degree in data processing at Hudson Valley Community College, followed by attending the night school program at Russell Sage College. Glenn started his professional career in data processing with New York State Teachers' Retirement System, moved to the Department of Social Services Medicaid Management Unit and then became director of the Bureau of Data Administration. In 1987, he moved to Springfield, Ill. where he purchased Management Systems and Services, Inc. He was the co-owner of the Albany Patroons of the Continental Basketball Association from June 1989 until January 1992. Glenn owned the Danforth Adult Home in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. from 1992-2020. He was also president of Phoenix Entertainment and Promotions, Inc., where he promoted the New York Spirit, several boxing matches, and a professional fast-pitch softball team based out of Amsterdam, N.Y. In 1990, he started the Arena Football League and owned the Albany Firebirds. The team became the fourth most successful team with 98 victories; the team was presented the Commissioner's award in 1995, and won six division titles and the Arena Bowl before they relocated to Indianapolis in 1999. In 2000, Glenn was inducted into the Arena Bowl Hall of Fame. Glenn enjoyed going to Saratoga Race Track and betting on horses, as well as golfing, reading, traveling and socializing with his friends. Glenn is survived by his daughter Sonya; and siblings, John, Tina and Terry Mazula.





