Draper, Glenn P. "Pete" TROY Glenn P. "Pete" Draper, 93, passed away on August 25, 2020. He was the husband of Kathleen for 45 years; and father of the late G. Steven Draper (Stacy), Gary Draper (Cathy), Susan Gravell (Chuck Stoodley) and the late Rit Gravell (son-in-law). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, niece, nephews and many loving friends. Glenn was a World War II Army veteran, serving in the 188th Parachute Infantry regiment, 11th Division, U.S. Army Airborne, in Japan. He was a master craftsman and artist. Pete restored and built classic hot rods, loved NASCAR, Lake George and the ocean on both coasts. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Funeral services are private.