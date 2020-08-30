1/
Glenn P. "Pete" Draper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Draper, Glenn P. "Pete" TROY Glenn P. "Pete" Draper, 93, passed away on August 25, 2020. He was the husband of Kathleen for 45 years; and father of the late G. Steven Draper (Stacy), Gary Draper (Cathy), Susan Gravell (Chuck Stoodley) and the late Rit Gravell (son-in-law). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, niece, nephews and many loving friends. Glenn was a World War II Army veteran, serving in the 188th Parachute Infantry regiment, 11th Division, U.S. Army Airborne, in Japan. He was a master craftsman and artist. Pete restored and built classic hot rods, loved NASCAR, Lake George and the ocean on both coasts. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Funeral services are private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved