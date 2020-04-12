Schultz, Glenn VOORHEESVILLE Glenn Schultz, 65 of Voorheesville, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. A lifelong resident of Voorheesville, he was the son of the late Jane Gangai and Harold Schultz. He was a graduate of Utica College where he met the love of his life and wife of 43 years, Suzanne Quinn Schultz. Together they raised four cherished daughters. Glenn had a successful career in sales and marketing with travels taking him around the world. He enjoyed the New York Yankees, his dog Tucker, and had a deep love and appreciation for music. He will be forever remembered for his sense of humor and dedication to his family. Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne; daughters, Kassandra Foley (Vincent), Ashley Sabatino (Scott), Alyssa Guckin (Jeff), and Erika Schultz (Bryan); his beloved grandchildren, Patrick, Sean, Quinn Foley and Glenn Sabatino. In addition to his immediate family, Glenn is also survived by brothers, Gary Schultz (Rosemary), Matthew Schultz (Colleen); brothers-in-law, Robert (Marion) Quinn, Michael (Barbara) Quinn; sister-in-law Theresa Zupkis; and many adored nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to the staff of NYOH and the D4 unit at Albany Medical Center. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be sent to .
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020