Roach, Glenn W. LEEDS Glenn W. Roach, 63 of Leeds, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, in the comfort of his home after a long fought battle with cancer. He was born in Albany, a son of the late Omar D. and Lillian VanEpps Roach. A Colonie Central High School graduate, Glenn then worked at Tobin Packing Company in West Albany. Glenn later began a 36-year career at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility and retired as Sergeant in December 2018. Glenn was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time with his family at camp boating and snowmobiling. He loved listening to music and playing his drums. Survivors include his devoted wife of 32 years Michele O'Connor Roach; his daughters, Kathleen O'Connor of Cairo, Jessica Lee Roach of Catskill and Tyler D. Roach of Earlton; and his grandchildren, Marc Anthony Vlasaty, Breanna Nicole Colon, Candace Michele Vlasaty and Aubrey Ann Roach. He was predeceased by his brothers, Omar D. Roach Jr. and Gary Lee Roach. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-6 p.m. at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. A Prayer Service will be conducted by The Rev. Justine M. Guernsey at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2019