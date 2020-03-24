Fant, Gloria A. ALBANY Gloria A. Fant, 85, entered eternal life, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Mount Vernon, N.Y. she was the daughter of Philip and Alice Diehl Van Deusen. Gloria was formerly employed by Sage Colleges as an administrative assistant and later for the commission on Independent Colleges and Universities. She was a former communicant of St. Pius X Church where she was a member of their choir. Gloria was the wife of the late Thomas E. Fant, who passed away in April of 1998; mother of Tracy Cesare, Kathleen Fant and Thomas A. Fant; grandmother of Sean, Briana, Amber, Tommy and Jason; sister of the late Philip Van Deusen. Funeral services in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, will be held privately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to remember Gloria in a special way may send a contribution to the Capital District Pro Life Organization. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2020