Swartz, Gloria A. LEWISBURG, Tenn. Mrs. Gloria Swartz, 90, retired head accounting clerk for the state of New York, died peacefully on December 28, 2019, in Lewisburg, Tenn. Born on August 21, 1929 in Albany, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frank Bucci and Christine DiLello. Survivors include daughters, Deborah Knaggs of Zellwood, Fla., Sheryl Garling of Casper, Wyo.; brothers, Frank Bucci of Castleton, N.Y., Robert Bucci of Clifton Park, N.Y., Donald Bucci of Troy, N.Y.; and granddaughter, Shelby Oguntimehin of Lewisburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Swartz and sister, Marilyn Heller. No services will be held.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020