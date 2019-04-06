Dame, Gloria Ann CLIFTON PARK Gloria Ann Dame, 82 of Clifton Park, passed away at her home in Clifton Park on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Gloria was born in Cohoes on March 9, 1937 to the late William and Lillian LaJoie Dame. She graduated from Cohoes High School, Class of 1954. Gloria worked for many years in various food brokerage firms where she formed many long-lasting friendships and memories. She enjoyed skiing when she was younger. Played a mean round of golf. Among organizations she belonged to were The Red Hats Society, Latham-Colonie Columbiettes, Albany Ski Club, The Partee Girl Golf League. One could say she was an avid card player; she usually won! She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and loved to travel. Her grandchildren treasured the time they spent with her during the summer. Gloria is survived by her loving son, Andrew (Theresa) Dame of Willow Grove, Pa.; her grandchildren Amanda (John) Warner, Stephanie (Dan) Yager, Jessica (Michael) Fischer. She also has two beautiful great-granddaughters, Kaylee June and Ella Marie Warner. She is survived by her two brothers, William (late Joan) Dame of Naperville, Ill. and Thomas (Marilyn) Dame of Latham; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Kelly officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember Gloria in a special way may donate to in her memory. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary