Dame, Gloria Ann CLIFTON PARK Gloria Ann Dame, 82 of Clifton Park, passed away at her home in Clifton Park on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Gloria is survived by her loving son, Andrew (Theresa) Dame of Willow Grove, Pa. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Kelly officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember Gloria in a special way may donate to in her memory. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019