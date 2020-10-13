Wynne, Gloria Breen Hansen TROY Gloria Wynne passed away October 11, 2020. She was born April 28, 1941, to the late William and Francis Huffy of Troy. Married to the late David R. Hansen in April 1961 for 24 years until his passing, they are survived by three children, Colleen (Raymond) Hansen-Shepard of Averill Park, Daryl (Terri) Hansen of East Greenbush, and Craig (Penny) Hansen of Cohoes. Gloria is the proud grandmother of seven: Nathaniel Shepard (Lauren Germano), Ellissia Shepard (Jeremy), Kimberley (Devin) Felton, David (Kara) Hansen, Rebecca J. Hansen, Marissa Hansen, and Abbie R. Hansen. She has three great-grandsons, Jack, Gavin and JJ (Jeremy Jr.) Mana; and three beautiful great-granddaughters, Awbrilynne, Elyza and the newest addition, Karter. Gloria met and then married her second husband, the late Vernon R. Wynne in January 1989. They would enjoy many road trips in his truck both locally or the occasional long haul. They enjoyed visiting the local buffets, sampling the food and hanging out with their buffet friends for hours on end. They cultivated a garden, or tried to, every year for 25 years until his passing in 2014. Gloria worked until her retirement at Standard Manufacturing in Lansingburgh. While her children attended St. Augustines in Lansingburgh she was an active volunteer for the parents association. Her spare time was spent on hobbies and causes dear to her heart. She loved to cook and bake - in typical mother/grandmother fashion, she would always be trying to make you a plate. She loved to bargain hunt and clip coupons. She loved going to see Donnie Elvis with her friend Donna for a special night out and enjoyed crocheting while watching her favorite shows, Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons. Her favorite thing to eat was pizza, every slice equally tasty to her. Her true calling was to help the helpless, she was the neighborhood "crazy cat lady" who also happened to feed birds, squirrels and any critter who found its way onto her porches. Her heart had a soft spot for any stray that needed a meal. Her siblings who predeceased her were her beloved brother, Joseph Breen of Troy; and his wife, the late Barbara Breen - Gloria's partner in crime and lifelong friend. Also predeceased by her brothers, Frank Huffy, Delbert Huffy; and one sister, Joanne LaPlante. Gloria was brought up by her grandmother, whom she adored; the late Jenny Huffy, alongside her uncle who was more like a sibling, the late Martin (Mic) Huffy, also of Troy. Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh. The interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Schaghticoke on Thursday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks if you would like to make a contribution in Gloria's memory to her favorite causes: The Humane Society or The Breast Cancer Foundation. For online condolences please visit mdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com
