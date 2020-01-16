Gallas, Gloria MECHANICVILLE Gloria Gallas, 59, longtime resident of Mechanicville, died peacfeully at Saratoga Hospital on January 9, 2020, after a short illness. Born on September 2, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Georgia Gallas. A Mechanicville HIgh School graduate, Gloria was a licensed nurse practitioner for many years, most recently working for the Eddy Green Village in Cohoes. Aside from nursing, she also helped her family operate the Out of Towner Apartments on Route 67. At home, Gloria enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, and was an avid reader. Survivors include her daughter Gigi Vlachos of Mechanicville; siblings, Robert and Michael Gallas; sister-in-law Mary Gallas; niece Kayla Gallas; cousin Julie Treat; and special friends, Sheena and Terry. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 19, from 1-3 p.m. at the DeVito- Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. A funeral home service will follow beginning at 3 p.m. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 16, 2020