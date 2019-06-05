Gloria Grace (Nicholson) Tefft

Service Information
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-2715
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Colonie, NY
View Map
Tefft, Gloria Grace (Nicholson) GLENMONT Gloria Grace Tefft passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2019, in the presence of her family. She was the proud daughter of Irish immigrant parents, George Frederick Nicholson and Isabel Mae Nicholson (nee Newell). After losing her mother at a young age, Gloria stepped in to help take care of her two brothers, James and Jerry. All three children worked as vegetable farmers on their father's farm while attending school at the Little Red School House in Selkirk. After graduating high school third in her class, Gloria moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked for the Department of the Interior. She returned to her home in Glenmont after giving birth to her daughter Patricia Lynn who was the light of her life. Gloria retired from the New York State Department of Education and continued to work part-time while helping raise her three grandchildren, Sarah, Gregory, and Meredith. Gloria is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Gregory Pascale of Glenmont; brothers, James Nicholson of Frederick, Md. and Jerry Nicholson of Palmyra, Va.; and grandchildren, Sarah Pascale of Ludlow, Mass., Gregory Pascale Jr. (Dasha Sidoryuk) of Russell, Mass. and Meredith Grace Pascale of Glenmont. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 2 p.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. applebeefuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on June 5, 2019
