Smith, Gloria J. RAVENA Gloria J. Smith, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 7, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Gloria was born in England, daughter of the late Arthur and Edith Compton. Gloria was a hairdresser and owned her own business, Gloria's Coffier's in Ravena. Survivors include her children, Terri (Keith) Albano and Howard "Bo" (Serena) Staats; grandchildren, Hillary Masino, Keith Albano and Nigel Staats; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Masino and Mason Albano; and two brothers and a sister in England. Per Gloria's wishes, all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Gloria may be made to Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY 12143.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 11, 2019