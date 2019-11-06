Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria LaForte. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Delmar Presbyterian Church Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LaForte, Gloria DELMAR Gloria Jane (Mosher) LaForte, 89, daughter of the late Ernest and Florence (Covart) Mosher, passed away on November 4, 2019, after suffering for many years from the complications of the dreaded disease, "dementia." She is survived by John T. LaForte, her husband of 66 years; her daughters, Linda (Robert) Hedderman, Elaine LaForte (John Kearney) and Amy (Richard) Schacterle; her beloved grandchildren, Greg, Brittany and Erin (Hedderman), Dan and James (Roberts), Kate and Grace (Schacterle); her sister-in-law Mary (LaForte) Tinelli; her brother-in-law Joseph LaForte; and her many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Edna Weisheit, Lorraine Smith and Hazel Van Wormer. Gloria was born in Bethlehem and was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School and the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She met her future husband, John while still a student. After her marriage, Gloria was employed as an operating room nurse at Albany Memorial Hospital. When she and John moved to Rochester, her nursing talents took her to Highland Hospital where she delighted in taking care of the newborns in the hospital nursery. Her love of nursing then carried to Utica, where she was installed as president of the Utica Registered Nurse Club. As her family grew, she dedicated herself to raising her daughters in Rochester, Utica, and then in Bethlehem. Gloria re-entered the workforce as a family practice nurse in Albany, and as a private duty nurse. Gloria served for many years as treasurer for the Memorial Hospital Nurses' Alumni Association. One of her proudest achievements was initiating and developing the Julia O. Wells Memorial Education Foundation Scholarship Fund which provides scholarship opportunities for current Memorial nursing students. Gloria is also remembered as a dedicated parishioner and vocalist in the Delmar Presbyterian Church choir. She was a member of the local Delmar Progress Club and was also involved with the Republican Party. For years, she could be found on election day "working the polls" to ensure the democratic process. She was known as an extraordinary cook and baker. She had the rare talent for identifying every herb and spice in any food she tasted. Her family enjoyed the results when she recreated restaurant recipes to perfection. She took great pride in serving her family healthy, home-cooked meals every day; and her husband John credits those meals for helping him live a long and healthy life. The family would like to thank the Teresian House for their care and concern for Gloria. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, on Friday, November 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 10 a.m. in the Delmar Presbyterian Church, Delmar. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar, following funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Julia O. Wells Memorial Education Foundation Scholarship Fund or to the . applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

