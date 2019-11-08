Gloria LaForte

Guest Book
  • "All our love and sympathy is with you all."
    - Betsy and Louie
Service Information
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-2715
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Delmar Presbyterian Church
Delmar, NY
Obituary
LaForte, Gloria DELMAR Gloria Jane (Mosher) LaForte, 89, passed away on November 4, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar on Friday, November 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 10 a.m. in the Delmar Presbyterian Church, Delmar. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar, following funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Julia O. Wells Memorial Education Foundation Scholarship Fund or to the . applebeefuneralhome.com

