LaForte, Gloria DELMAR Gloria Jane (Mosher) LaForte, 89, passed away on November 4, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar on Friday, November 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 10 a.m. in the Delmar Presbyterian Church, Delmar. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar, following funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Julia O. Wells Memorial Education Foundation Scholarship Fund or to the . applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2019