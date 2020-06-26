Dinowitz, Gloria Lasky NEW ROCHELLE Gloria Lasky Dinowitz, 95, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the United Hebrew Geriatric Center in New Rochelle, of natural causes. Born in Bradford, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Sarah and Samuel Lasky. Gloria was a graduate of Bradford High School class of 1943. She had been an employee of the Watervliet Arsenal and then helped manage Leather Arts Gift Shop in Downtown Troy. She was a life member of Hadassah as well as Temple Beth El and its sisterhood. Gloria enjoyed cooking and playing canasta. Gloria is survived by her husband of 74 years, Irving Dinowitz.; two daughters, Debbi Rosenblum and Lori (Stephen) Beyer. Grandmother of Phillip (Lauren) Beyer, Julie (Shaun) Leska, Rebecca (Michael) Winik and Brian (Kate) Rosenblum. Gloria also leaves her great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Colin Leska, Blake and Wyatt Beyer as well as Gregory and Hennie Winik. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at the United Hebrew Geriatric Center in New Rochelle for the care shown to Gloria. Services will be held at the Beth El Cemetery on Belle Avenue in Troy on Friday, June 26. Those wishing to remember Gloria in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org The United Hebrew Geriatric Center, www.unitedhebrewgeriatric.org 391 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY 10805 or a charity of your choice. Due to the Covid Pandemic there will be no traditional period of mourning observed. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 26, 2020.