Comella, Gloria M. LOUDONVILLE Gloria Marie (Bird) Comella, 58, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Mary's Haven in Saratoga Springs after a selfless and dedicated fight against cancer. She endured her experience with unwavering grace and commitment. Born in Albany on June 27, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Leonard E. Bird and Margaret A. (Palladino) Bird; and sister of the late Dennis Michael Bird. People were drawn to Gloria as her personality was charismatic and vibrant. The impact of her energy, intellect, and spirit was extraordinary and unforgettable. Her life has touched countless hearts and will never be forgotten. Gloria studied music and opera at The College of Saint Rose, and performed at the Lake George Opera Festival. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing, particularly Salsa and Tango. Her talents in singing and dancing extended far beyond the norm and were enjoyed with great enthusiasm by those privileged enough to have encountered them. Her career with New York State began 33 years ago as a secretary. However, throughout the years, her undeniable intelligence and commitment led her to the position of associate deputy commissioner of the New York State Office of People with Development Disabilities. Within that position, what she found most rewarding was working with the disabled and contributing to the betterment of their lives. She was also benevolent to the Albany City Mission. Although her life achievements were many, she often expressed that she devoted her life to her greatest accomplishments, her beloved daughters and granddaughter, whom she adored. Her daughter's admiration and love for their mother is beyond measure. Gloria was the beloved wife of Joseph V. Comella Jr.; loving mother of Taraneh Nina (Christopher) Welsh of Clifton Park and Marisa Sehraneh (Alexander) O'Toole of Loudonville; adoring grandmother of Elyse Gloria Welsh; stepmother of Maria Ann Comella of Manhattan and Victoria Rose Comella of Atlanta; dear sister of Patricia Ann Bird-Allen of Albany, Kelly Marie Bird of Feura Bush and Gregory Clyde (Margaret) Bird of Bennington, Vt.; sister-in-law of Elizabeth Bird; loving aunt of Daniel, Richard, Tracy, Katelyn, Jonathan, Sean, and Emily; and great- aunt of Jack, Luke, Owen, Judah, Olivia, and Benjamin. They will miss her beyond words. The memorial service funeral will be celebrated in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Family and friends are invited to call at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham on Monday from 4-7 p.m., with a remembrance service at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to of NENY, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205 or to Mary's Haven, 35 New St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Guestbook condolences may be made at







97 Old Loudon Rd

Latham , NY 12110

