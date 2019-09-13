Nadeau, Gloria (Perez) COLONIE Sadly, on July 15, 2019, 86-year-old Mrs. Gloria (Perez) Nadeau passed away. Gloria was the wife of the late Wilfred Peter Nadeau. She is survived by two daughters, Yvonne Cammarere (Tony) and Yvette Nadeau (Sean O'Rourke); two grandsons, Carman Cammarere (Miranda) and Kerian Nadeau-O'Rourke; one great-grandchild, Arabella Cammarere; and her very dear and close friend who was like a son, Marc Penesso. A memorial will be held on September 21, at 11 a.m. at Everydays Build a Burger Pub, 2012 Central Ave., Colonie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 13, 2019