Service Information Cummings Funeral Home 643 3rd Avenue Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-273-0224

Chatterton, Gloria R. PITTSTOWN Gloria R. (Hotaling) Chatterton passed from this life peacefully on April 15, 2020, at the age of 84. Gloria was born on February 9, 1936, in Troy and was the daughter of the late William M. and Edna R. (Stevenson) Hotaling. She was a graduate of Troy High School's class of 1954. She was employed by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice, as a data preparation clerk, from where she retired in 1995. Gloria enjoyed life and loved the times spent with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially filled her heart with pride. She was the loving wife of the late Guy Chatterton who passed away in 1992; the much loved mother of Thomas (Laurette) Loucks of Ballston Spa and Gayle (Lee) Briggs of Troy; cherished grandmother of Laura Capano, Heather Loucks, Jennifer Lipscomb, Kyle Loucks and Justin Loucks; dearest great-grandmother of Hayden and Reese; dear sister of Shirley Hotaling of Troy. A special thank you is extended to the nurses and staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor for the exceptional care they provided to Gloria throughout her time there. A private funeral service will be held for Gloria and interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Donations, in her memory and as a reflection of her giving spirit and her love for animals, may be made to the North Country Wild Care, P.O. Box 63, Lake George, NY 12845 or to ASPCA,







