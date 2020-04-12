Rossi, Gloria R. ALBANY Gloria R. Rossi, 96, entered Eternal Life peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Evelyn Benoit Ray. Gloria graduated from both the Cathedral Academy, and SUNY Albany. She served her Country as a yeoman 2nd Class during WW II in the Naval organization WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), a military unit established as the U.S. Navy's corps of female members. Gloria and her family have been immensely proud of her service in the WAVES unit. Gloria retired from N.Y.S. Department of Medicaid where she served as a supervisor. She was a member of the Festival of Praise Choir and the Red Hats Society. She was an usher at Proctors Theater for 35 years, and longtime volunteer at the Albany Institute of History and Art. Gloria enjoyed casino trips with her family, traveling, attending theater events, and was an avid bowler. She was the wife of the late Louis J. Rossi; beloved mother of Deborah Makowski (Paul), Lisa Hearley (William) and William Rossi (Lisa); cherished grandmother of Ryan Donnelly (Sandra), Erin Renak (Ryan), Justin Hearley (Maria), Andrew Rossi (Katherine), Kristopher Makowski and Maranda Rossi; dear great-grandmother of Abigail, Caitlin, Emma, Adalyn, and McKenna; Gloria was excited and full of anticipation to love and hold her first great-grandson Caiden Louis, expected this August; she was the sister of the late John Ray, Edward Ray, Joseph Ray, Dolores Jacoby, Marjorie Coleman and Patricia Wertman; many nieces, nephews and friends survive Gloria. A special thank you to our friends who became family for the care they gave Gloria: Barb Sano, Denise Hotaling, Carly Briguglio, Kryssy Murphy and Nicole Cassala. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Gloria in a special way may send a contribution to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020