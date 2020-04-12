Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria R. Rossi. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Send Flowers Obituary

Rossi, Gloria R. ALBANY Gloria R. Rossi, 96, entered Eternal Life peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Evelyn Benoit Ray. Gloria graduated from both the Cathedral Academy, and SUNY Albany. She served her Country as a yeoman 2nd Class during WW II in the Naval organization WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), a military unit established as the U.S. Navy's corps of female members. Gloria and her family have been immensely proud of her service in the WAVES unit. Gloria retired from N.Y.S. Department of Medicaid where she served as a supervisor. She was a member of the Festival of Praise Choir and the Red Hats Society. She was an usher at Proctors Theater for 35 years, and longtime volunteer at the Albany Institute of History and Art. Gloria enjoyed casino trips with her family, traveling, attending theater events, and was an avid bowler. She was the wife of the late Louis J. Rossi; beloved mother of Deborah Makowski (Paul), Lisa Hearley (William) and William Rossi (Lisa); cherished grandmother of Ryan Donnelly (Sandra), Erin Renak (Ryan), Justin Hearley (Maria), Andrew Rossi (Katherine), Kristopher Makowski and Maranda Rossi; dear great-grandmother of Abigail, Caitlin, Emma, Adalyn, and McKenna; Gloria was excited and full of anticipation to love and hold her first great-grandson Caiden Louis, expected this August; she was the sister of the late John Ray, Edward Ray, Joseph Ray, Dolores Jacoby, Marjorie Coleman and Patricia Wertman; many nieces, nephews and friends survive Gloria. A special thank you to our friends who became family for the care they gave Gloria: Barb Sano, Denise Hotaling, Carly Briguglio, Kryssy Murphy and Nicole Cassala. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Gloria in a special way may send a contribution to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To leave a message for the family, please visit















Rossi, Gloria R. ALBANY Gloria R. Rossi, 96, entered Eternal Life peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Evelyn Benoit Ray. Gloria graduated from both the Cathedral Academy, and SUNY Albany. She served her Country as a yeoman 2nd Class during WW II in the Naval organization WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), a military unit established as the U.S. Navy's corps of female members. Gloria and her family have been immensely proud of her service in the WAVES unit. Gloria retired from N.Y.S. Department of Medicaid where she served as a supervisor. She was a member of the Festival of Praise Choir and the Red Hats Society. She was an usher at Proctors Theater for 35 years, and longtime volunteer at the Albany Institute of History and Art. Gloria enjoyed casino trips with her family, traveling, attending theater events, and was an avid bowler. She was the wife of the late Louis J. Rossi; beloved mother of Deborah Makowski (Paul), Lisa Hearley (William) and William Rossi (Lisa); cherished grandmother of Ryan Donnelly (Sandra), Erin Renak (Ryan), Justin Hearley (Maria), Andrew Rossi (Katherine), Kristopher Makowski and Maranda Rossi; dear great-grandmother of Abigail, Caitlin, Emma, Adalyn, and McKenna; Gloria was excited and full of anticipation to love and hold her first great-grandson Caiden Louis, expected this August; she was the sister of the late John Ray, Edward Ray, Joseph Ray, Dolores Jacoby, Marjorie Coleman and Patricia Wertman; many nieces, nephews and friends survive Gloria. A special thank you to our friends who became family for the care they gave Gloria: Barb Sano, Denise Hotaling, Carly Briguglio, Kryssy Murphy and Nicole Cassala. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Gloria in a special way may send a contribution to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.