Klein, Gloria Rochelle HUNTER, N.Y. Gloria Rochelle Klein, age 88, a long-time resident of Hunter, passed away at her home on February 7, 2019. Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Raphael Klein; parents, Joseph Kerner and Jeanne (Tuchman) Kerner-Sandorf; stepfather, Benjamin Sandorf; and brother, Marvin Kerner. Gloria was born in Brooklyn on July 15, 1930, where she spent her first twelve years before her father's death. Her mother, Jeanne, later remarried a Brooklyn butcher, Benny Sandorf, who had dreams of a farm and butcher shop in the country. The Catskill Mountains became their new home and where Gloria never left. For anyone who knew, Raphy and Gloria, farmer's daughter jokes were his specialty. Gloria graduated from Hunter-Tannersville Central School and after three years of attending the University of Colorado, Denver, she returned to Hunter to marry her hometown sweetheart, who just finished his tour of duty with the Navy. While raising a family, Gloria was always supportive and active in Raphy's political and business endeavors.She was a founding member of Greene County Women's Cancer League, where she loved to dedicate her time. Later in life, Gloria owned and operated Funtyme Ski Shop and Hunter Mountain. Liquor Store. Gloria was a strong matriarch of her family, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always her greatest joy. She also enjoyed traveling, mahjong, bridge, teaching grandchildren gin rummy, gardening, Frank Sinatra and an occasional game of golf. She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Klein (Alan Gerstein) of Stone Ridge, and Jacalyn Jackson (James Jackson) of Saugerties; four grandchildren, Farrin Wagoner (Matt) of Glenmont, Jeanne Uldrich (Bill) of Windham, Amanda Kukle of Glen Falls, and Brianne Valerio of Tivoli; and five great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Abena Ofran for your loving kindness and caring of Gloria. Services will be held on Sunday, February 10, at 12 p.m. in the Aston Basagic Funeral Home, Hunter. Shiva will be held on Sunday, February 10, from 5 - 7 p.m. and on Monday, February 11, from 5 - 7 p.m. at 117 Glen Ave., Hunter. Donations to Greene County Women's Cancer Care League or Columbia-Greene County Hospice Services.



Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2019

