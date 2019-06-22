Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Rosen. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Funeral service 10:00 AM Congregation Gates of Heaven 852 Ashmore Ave Schenectady , NY View Map Shiva 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM the Rosen home 1561 Belmont Ave Schenectady , NY View Map Burial Following Services Free Jewish Cemetery Mount Stuart Rd Rotterdam , NY View Map Shiva 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM the Rosen home 1561 Belmont Ave. Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rosen, Gloria SCHENECTADY Gloria Rosen, 86, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She battled kidney disease for years with perseverance and dignity that impressed everyone who knew her. Gloria was born on November 4, 1932, in Scranton, Pa. to the late Joseph and Leah Pachter. She was predeceased by her sister Sydell; and brothers, Sonny and Buddy. Gloria married Jesse Rosen in 1956 and they were married for 61 years, Jesse passed away in 2018. They had a wonderful marriage, a loving family with four children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Gloria's favorite times were spending time with her family, watching her "programs," reading, and an occasional stop at a casino. She had fond memories of meeting her sister at a half-way point from Connecticut to meet for dinner. Gloria especially loved having her entire family over for any occasion. She loved celebrating holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, super bowls with a house full of people and good food. Gloria made the best matzah ball soup and potato pancakes. She loved to travel with Jesse and they went on many exciting trips together. Gloria was also a diehard and knowledgeable sports fan who had to switch her allegiance to the Mets after the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles. She loved watching sports and never held back her commentary on the games. Gloria's family moved to Ballston Spa when she was seven and she graduated from Ballston Spa High School and then attended Morrisville College. After graduation, she worked as a hospital dietician in Brooklyn until she returned to the Capital District. On her return she met and married Jesse and they started their life together. Gloria was a dedicated mom and grandmother, she loved to attend any and all events for her children and grandchildren. Gloria and Jesse rarely missed an event and would always be in their special section, always proud fans. Gloria is survived by her four children, Jerry Rosen (Mary), Eliot Rosen (Natalie Monescalchi), Martin Rosen (Eileen), and Lisa Rosen. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rebecca Paludi (Joseph), Sarah, Leanne, and Joe; and great-grandchildren, Vienna and Evelina Paludi. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Marcia Gingold and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on June 23, at 10 a.m. at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady and the burial will be immediately following in the Free Jewish Cemetery, Mount Stuart Road, Rotterdam. Shiva will be observed at the Rosen home, 1561 Belmont Ave., Schenectady on June 23 and June 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family please visit







Rosen, Gloria SCHENECTADY Gloria Rosen, 86, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She battled kidney disease for years with perseverance and dignity that impressed everyone who knew her. Gloria was born on November 4, 1932, in Scranton, Pa. to the late Joseph and Leah Pachter. She was predeceased by her sister Sydell; and brothers, Sonny and Buddy. Gloria married Jesse Rosen in 1956 and they were married for 61 years, Jesse passed away in 2018. They had a wonderful marriage, a loving family with four children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Gloria's favorite times were spending time with her family, watching her "programs," reading, and an occasional stop at a casino. She had fond memories of meeting her sister at a half-way point from Connecticut to meet for dinner. Gloria especially loved having her entire family over for any occasion. She loved celebrating holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, super bowls with a house full of people and good food. Gloria made the best matzah ball soup and potato pancakes. She loved to travel with Jesse and they went on many exciting trips together. Gloria was also a diehard and knowledgeable sports fan who had to switch her allegiance to the Mets after the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles. She loved watching sports and never held back her commentary on the games. Gloria's family moved to Ballston Spa when she was seven and she graduated from Ballston Spa High School and then attended Morrisville College. After graduation, she worked as a hospital dietician in Brooklyn until she returned to the Capital District. On her return she met and married Jesse and they started their life together. Gloria was a dedicated mom and grandmother, she loved to attend any and all events for her children and grandchildren. Gloria and Jesse rarely missed an event and would always be in their special section, always proud fans. Gloria is survived by her four children, Jerry Rosen (Mary), Eliot Rosen (Natalie Monescalchi), Martin Rosen (Eileen), and Lisa Rosen. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rebecca Paludi (Joseph), Sarah, Leanne, and Joe; and great-grandchildren, Vienna and Evelina Paludi. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Marcia Gingold and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on June 23, at 10 a.m. at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady and the burial will be immediately following in the Free Jewish Cemetery, Mount Stuart Road, Rotterdam. Shiva will be observed at the Rosen home, 1561 Belmont Ave., Schenectady on June 23 and June 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.