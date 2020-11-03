1/
Gordon D. Fishlock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fishlock, Gordon D. MENANDS Gordon D. Fishlock, 85 of Albany, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in East Greenwich, R.I. on March 7, 1935, a son of the late Reginald Percy and Amy Georeu (Wright) Fishlock. He was a graduate of Mechanicville High School. Following his graduation, Gordon enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served for four years. After his time in the military, he worked as a store manager for A & P in Mechanicville. He then went to work as a truck driver for the Teamsters Union in Albany for many years, retiring in 1993. Gordon enjoyed fishing and loved the Red Sox and was an avid reader. He was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Iacobelli.Gordon is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth (Moore) Fishlock; his two sons, James (Andrea) G. Fishlock and Robert S. Fishlock; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Christopher and Morgan Fishlock; and his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Samuel Townsend. Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved