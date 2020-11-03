Fishlock, Gordon D. MENANDS Gordon D. Fishlock, 85 of Albany, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in East Greenwich, R.I. on March 7, 1935, a son of the late Reginald Percy and Amy Georeu (Wright) Fishlock. He was a graduate of Mechanicville High School. Following his graduation, Gordon enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served for four years. After his time in the military, he worked as a store manager for A & P in Mechanicville. He then went to work as a truck driver for the Teamsters Union in Albany for many years, retiring in 1993. Gordon enjoyed fishing and loved the Red Sox and was an avid reader. He was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Iacobelli.Gordon is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth (Moore) Fishlock; his two sons, James (Andrea) G. Fishlock and Robert S. Fishlock; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Christopher and Morgan Fishlock; and his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Samuel Townsend. Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
.