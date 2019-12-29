Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon E. Perlee Jr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. John's Lutheran Church 140 Maple Ave. Altamont , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Perlee, Gordon E. Jr. ALTAMONT Gordon E. Perlee Jr. passed away at his home in Altamont on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. He was 91. Mr. Perlee, known throughout his life as "Bud," was born in Albany, the son of Gordon E. Perlee Sr. and Marion Bradt Perlee. He was predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Majorie Perlee Hoose and Marion Perlee Camp, both of Guilderland. Bud was raised in McKownville and attended Albany and Guilderland schools and the Altamont High School. At age 18 he entered the family business, Bradt's Market, and became proprietor at the age of 26. In 1948 he married Marcia Hungerford of Altamont and together they shared 68 years of happiness and laughs, until her death in 2017. The Perlee's raised six children, five of whom survive: Gordon Perlee III (Erin) of Lake Geneva, Wis., David Perlee (Kathy) of Englewood, Fla., Lisa Puvogel (Stephen) of Valatie, Jeff Perlee of Altamont and Suzanne Hale (Kevin) also of Altamont. Their son Brian (Donna) predeceased his parents. The Perlee's are also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and 19 grandchildren: Christopher Perlee of Albany, Daniel Perlee (Melissa) of Pasadena, Calif., Jennifer Hannah of Scotch Plains, N.J., Brendan Perlee (Marissa) of Morristown, N.J., Caralyn Perlee (Jafar) of Amman, Jordan, Thomas Perlee of Cordoba, Argentina, Madalyn Perlee of Albany, Meghan Lynch (Michael) of Buffalo, Ryan Puvogel (Melissa) of Bel Air, Md., Stephen Puvogel (Erinne) of Pittsburgh, Justin Puvogel (Fannie) of Shenzhen, China, Kieran Puvogel of Guilderland, Emily, Jack and Ben Hale of Altamont and Eliott, Evan, Dakari and Myles Perlee, all of Altamont. A man of quiet, but deep faith, Mr. Perlee was a long time member of McKownville Methodist Church and St. John's Lutheran Church in Altamont. He and his wife were active in the community and both were long time volunteers at the Guilderland Food Pantry. His pool on Parkwood Street and, in later years, his large front porch on Maple Avenue were locally renown as centers of friendly hospitality. Bud especially enjoyed time at his family homes in the Adirondacks and on Florida's west coast where, well into his 80's, he kept busy with a paint brush in one hand and a screwdriver in the other. Bud's life was marked by hard work, gentle good humor and, above all, love for his beloved wife and family. A memorial service for all friends and family will be held on Saturday, January 4, at 11 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church, 140 Maple Ave., Altamont. Contributions in Bud's memory may be made to the Guilderland Food Pantry, 4 Charles Park, Guilderland, NY, 12084.







