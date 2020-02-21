Elkin, Dr. Gordon ALBANY Dr. Gordon Elkin, age 93, died at The Eddy Village Green in Cohoes, on February 20, 2020. Born on January 14, 1927, in Manhattan to Max and Celia Elkin, he received degrees in mechanical engineering from both the University of Hartford and The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Following his engineering education, Gordon earned the degree of Doctor of Optometry from The Columbia University School of Optometry. Gordon served honorably in the U.S. Army during and after World War II. On September 20, 1959, he married Barbara Elaine Greenberg. He lived and worked in the Albany area as an optometrist first at a practice located within the Montgomery Wards building in Menands, and later in private practice in both Watervliet and at the Watervliet Arsenal as the staff optometrist. Survivors include his wife Barbara of Albany; and his devoted daughters, Marcy Hausman and her husband Jon of Charlton, and Lisa Hoefinger and her husband Horst of Kenesaw, Ga. Gordon was also a loving uncle to numerous nieces and a nephew. Gordon was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy and Sandra, and his brother Meyer, as well as their respective spouses, Jack, Sol, and Florine. Gordon enjoyed all intellectual pursuits but especially his crossword puzzles and Jeopardy. He also derived great enjoyment from his post-retirement work with the N.Y.S. Unified Court System. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, in the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany. Military burial will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Gordon was always extremely happy around his family pets and the therapy pets that visited local hospitals. Memorial contributions are welcome at the Big Fluffy Dog Rescue at bigfluffydogs.com/donate/ and the Bernese Auction Rescue Coalition at barcinc.net. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020