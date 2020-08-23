1/
Gordon H. Sanders
1931 - 2020
Sanders, Gordon H. ALBANY Gordon H. Sanders passed away on August 17, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Born in Albany, he graduated from Albany High School, attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and graduated from Siena College. He worked in public accounting until his entry into the U.S. Army, and he was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. He married his beloved wife, Dorothy, in 1955 and the couple were married for 65 years. Dorothy joined him in Germany where they resided for the remainder of his tour of duty. Upon returning home, Gordon and Dorothy settled in Saratoga Springs and owned and operated The Style Shop and Caplan's in Ballston Spa and Mechanicville, respectively, until retirement. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dorothy; his cherished sons, Garrett (Jane) of Delmar, and Barry (Patricia) of Andover, Mass.; and his loving grandsons and their wives, Michael (Jessica) of Denver, Colo. and Jeremy (Jessica) of Baltimore, Md. He is also survived by his sister, Dr. Mindy Sanders Stein of Niskayuna. He was a longtime member of Congregation Shaara Tfille, The Jewish Community Center of Saratoga Springs, The B'nai B'rith, and the New York State Council of Retail Merchants. Funeral services were held in the cemetery of Congregation Shaara Tfille on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Donations in his memory may be made to Congregation Shaara Tfille, 84 Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
cemetery of Congregation Shaara Tfille
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
