De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
(518) 674-5790
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
Gordon J. Middleton Obituary
Middleton, Gordon J. EAST GREENBUSH Gordon J. Middleton, 98 of Best Road, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A very caring man, Gordon was always there to help any one in need. Born in Berkley, England, he was son of the late Albert Middleton and Annie Brinkworth Middleton and husband for 69 years of the late Rachel Dawes Middleton, who passed in 2015. At the age of 4, he moved to Canada and then to the U.S. Gordon was employed at Armory Garage, then owned and operated Washington Ave. Garage in Rensselaer until 1978. He retired from Leaseway Transportation. He was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church in East Schodack, Best Luther Fire Company, Melvin Roads American Legion Post #1230, Bailey Mountain Fish and Game, Teamsters #294 Retirement Group, American Association Retired Persons and the Van Rensselaer Masonic Lodge #87. He was an Army veteran of World War II, receiving both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Survivors include three children, Gerald (Jean) Middleton and Allen Middleton, East Schodack and Diane Binck Middleton, Rensselaer; a sister, Betty Athan, Colonie; five grandchildren, Christa, Adam and Michael Middleton and Brian and Amy Binck; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Harold Middleton, Eileen Viega, Joyce Sagendorf, Sylvia Chamberlain and Douglas Middleton. Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 4392 Route 150, West Sand Lake on Wednesday, May 8 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeffrey Palmer, officiating. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, West Sand Lake. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Gordon Middleton to the St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 213, East Schodack, NY 12063 or Best - Luther Fire Department, 303 Old Best Road, West Sand Lake, NY 12196 or The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 6 to May 8, 2019
