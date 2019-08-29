Smith, Gordon Lee BRADENTON, Fla. Gordon Lee Smith passed away on August 23, 2019. Gordon was born in the town of Colonie on September 16, 1930, to Edward and Claudia Rowe Smith. He graduated from Roessleville High School and enlisted in the Navy on his 18th birthday. He served aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Midway and the destroyer the USS Cassin Young during Korean War. He married Virginia Quill Smith on September 7, 1952. Gordon was predeceased by his sisters, Vera Dahm and Doris Olszewski. He is survived by Virginia; three children, Cynthia Smith, Karen Smith (Donna Hanley), and Edward Smith (Bonnie Barr Smith); his grandson Claude Anderson; granddaughter Amanda Hanley; great-granddaughters, Giavonna and Destinee Anderson; and 20 nieces and nephews. Gordon retired from Cummins Mohawk Diesel. He was an avid bowler, golfer and loved dancing, camping, traveling, and his family. Ginny and Gordon traveled back and forth for over 30 years from Albany, to Cape Cod, Mass., to Florida. He was a little league coach and member of the VFW. A celebration of Gordon's life will occur at a later date. In his memory, please donate to the South Dennis Free Public Library, 389 Main St., South Dennis, MA, 02660 or to your local Boys and Girls Club. Condolences may be made online at www.manasotamemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 29, 2019