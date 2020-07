Macgillvray, Gordon R. TROY Gordon R. Macgillvray, 62 of Troy, passed into eternal life on July 2, 2020, at his residence. A calling hour for Gordon will be held on Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Friends are invited to attend. A graveside service will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy at 10:15 a.m. Please adhere to the wearing of masks and the social distancing policy.