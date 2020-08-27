French, Gordon W. AVERILL PARK Gordon W. French, 91 of Glass Lake, died on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his residence after a short illness. Born in Sand Lake, Gordon was the son of the late E. Lloyd and Zella Shoemaker French; and husband of the late Joycelyn McCarthy French. Gordon was a lifelong resident of Averill Park and a graduate of Troy High School. He served in the Air Force from 1951-1955 and was discharged with a rank of staff sergeant. While in the service his job was that of an aircraft mechanic. After the service, Gordon went to work with his father in the electrical contracting business, before working for N.Y. Telephone. He started as a lineman and then became a switchman and for many years he worked in the Averill Park office. He retired with over 30 years of service to the company. After retiring Gordon was an active outdoorsman, enjoying canoeing, kayaking, hiking, cross country and skiing. He climbed most of the High Peaks in the Adirondacks and remained active well into his 80's. Gordon was a former member of the Averill Park Fire Dept. and participated with their dive team, the Schenectady Winter Sports Club and the Colonie Elks. Gordon enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. He was a long-time member of the Sand Lake Baptist Church. Gordon was the brother of the late Edsel French and Elaine Gunther. Survivors include his son Brian V. French of Averill Park; his daughter Marilyn "Molly" (William) Johnston of New Ashford, Mass. and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. If desired, donations in memory of Gordon may be made to the Community Hospice c/o Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the Sand Lake Ambulance, P.O. Box 222, West Sand Lake, NY, 12196. Visit perrykomdat.com
