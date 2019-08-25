Cherry, Grace Cataldo SCHODACK Grace passed away peacefully, August 23, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She is survived by her husband, Will Cherry; her son, Michael (Dawn) Childrose; and many grandchildren and cousins. She was a kind, loving and caring person who will be greatly missed. From 1984 until her retirement, Grace worked in the New York State Comptroller's Office. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church in North Greenbush, at a later date. For on-line condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019