Caulkins, Grace ALBANY Grace Caulkins, 91, entered eternal life on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Albany Medical Center. Born and raised in Albany, she later moved to Latham where she spent her years raising and caring for her children. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Louise Gullo Faranda. Grace loved to spend time with her family especially her grandson. She also looked forward to those lunches with her sisters. In addition to her parents, Grace was predeceased by her loving husband William D. Caulkins Sr.; her son Brian D. Caulkins; her brothers, Phillip, John and Joseph Faranda; and her sisters, Connie Cramer and Jensie Hoffman. Grace is survived by her son William D. Caulkins Jr.; her daughter Laura J. Phoenix (Russ); and her cherished grandson Russell A. Phoenix. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral service information will be published in tomorrow's edition of the Times Union or may be viewed sooner by visiting www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2019