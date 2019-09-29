Gifford, Grace Cotazino COLONIE Grace Cotazino Gifford, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2019. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Bartelo Cotazino and Josephine Lostritto Cotazino. Grace was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Arthur E. Gifford in 2003. She retired from N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation & Finance as a secretary after 44 years of service. Grace was a member of the Colonie Elks Ladies Auxiliary, Ellis Island Foundation, Tax Alumni Club and the American Italian Heritage Club. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting, baking, karaoke and family gatherings. She was always looking forward to the annual family vacation at Wildwood Crest, N.J. She also enjoyed going to Artie's camp on Mountain Lake in the Adirondacks for karaoke parties. Grace is survived by her two sons: Arthur E. Gifford III (companion Patrick Haack) of Albany, and Michael (Faith) Gifford of Schenectady; a granddaughter, Jennifer Fennicks (Durrell); and a great-granddaughter, Amaya Butler. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Monday, September 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019