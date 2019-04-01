Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace E. DiMura. View Sign

DiMura, Grace E. COLONIE Grace E. DiMura, 95, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Grace was the daughter of the late Bernadino and Nunzia Gambacorta. Grace was the devoted wife to the late Rocco DiMura. Grace was a homemaker, who took great pride of her home. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Grace enjoyed spending time with the family and shopping. Grace is survived by her son, Thomas (Carolyn) Archer-DiMura; her grandchildren, Thomas DiMura, Tiffany (Eric) Lane, Cara (Chris Lawlor) Simon; her great-grandchildren, Devon Mullen, Dylan Lane, McKenzie Lane; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Grace is predeceased by her siblings, Mary, Angie, Frank, and Benny. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Wednesday, April 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Dr., Albany on Thursday, April 4, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer. Donations may be made in Grace's memory to .







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

