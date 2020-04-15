Epperson, Grace Emma SCHENECTADY Grace Emma Epperson, 90 of Schenectady, passed on April 10, 2020, at home peacefully with family by her side. She was born on October 26, 1929, in Albany. She was the daughter of the late Kenesaw and Ida Swann. She attended Albany School District and graduated in 1947. That same year, she married the love of her life Frank Epperson. In 1963, they moved to Schenectady and continued raising their family. She worked for Ellis Hospital until retirement age. She loved bowling, her sweets, checkers, crossword puzzles and taking care of her family. She was a member of St. Columbus Church. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sister Eva; her four brothers, William, Kenneth, Milton and Roy; and her grandson Cjemoin Carey. She is survived by her sisters, Harriett Brown, and Iola Henderson; her brother Vincent Swann; her four children, Vernard (Gail) Epperson, Gail Christmas, Vida (Robert) Thompson, and Joseph Epperson Sr.; her four grandchildren, Chaundu Carey, Chaenie (Karl) Senicar, Zachary Epperson, and Joseph (Kara) Epperson Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Joseph III, Jakira, Jolissa, Dajiah, Tiyana, Kevin, Zy'Aijah, Caleb, Carina, Xhayne and Ja'zelle; her five great-great-grandchildren, Joseph IV, Josiah, Aiyla, Ja'Myah and Ragnar and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Light's Funeral Home, Schenectady and for those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2020