Grace Ena Marmulstein
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shiva
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shiva
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shiva
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shiva
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Marmulstein, Grace Ena ALBANY Grace Ena Marmulstein, nee Crafts, born on March 21, 1927, in Twickenham, England, passed away in her home in Albany on February 26, 2020. She was lovingly cared for by her sons, Marc and Brian, and grandson Rion. She was 92 years old. Raised in Twickenham, England by her parents, Henry and Helen Crafts, she was the third of six children. She was a secretary for the Americans, stationed outside London during World War II, where she met her husband, Maurice, a cook in the U.S. Army. She married Maurice when she was 17 and moved with him to Hudson after the war. She gave birth to their first daughter, Sharen and moved to Austria while Maurice was still in the Army. While in Salzburg, she gave birth to her daughter, Vernine. The family moved back to Hudson, and Grace became a U.S. citizen while pregnant with their son, Marc. They then moved to Glens Falls where she gave birth to her son Brian. A few years later, they moved to Albany, where Grace would live for the rest of her life. Grace and Maurice were the proprietors of Shop on Wheels on Central Avenue in Albany. Grace worked at Maimonides Hebrew Day School, where she developed many friendships that lasted over 30 years. She later worked as a companion to many seniors. Grace loved to sing and belonged to the JCC singing group for over 30 years. She loved to cook; visitors to her home knew they would be well fed. She loved to bowl, loved animals and almost always had a dog. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee, and always had a chicken dinner on Shabbat. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She is survived by her sister Iris Selwyn; her children, Sharen Olender, Vernine and Bart Gipstein, Marc Marmulstein, and Brian Marmulstein; grandchildren, Mara and Isaac Hicks, Bree Gipstein and Erik Stadler and Rion Marmulstein; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Eva and Elena; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and her cat, Oreo. She was predeceased by husband Maurice; son-in-law Bill Olender; sisters, Joyce, Lily, Irene; and brother Les. Funeral services for Grace will be held at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Sunday, March 1, at 1 p.m. with interment to follow in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery on Fuller Road in Albany. Shiva will be from 5-6 p.m. at 50 Forest Ave., Albany starting Sunday through Saturday, March 7.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2020
