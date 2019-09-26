Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace I. Peckowitz. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 8:15 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peckowitz, Grace I. COLONIE Grace I. Peckowitz, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, following a long illness at her residence surrounded by her loving family and the support of Hospice care. Grace was born on October 13, 1939, to the late Josephine and Harold Legnard. Born and raised in Troy, Grace graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1958. She was a full-time homemaker and was later employed at the Department of Motor Vehicles for many years. Grace is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John "Jack" J. Peckowitz, whom she was married to for over 30 years; her daughters, Debra Powers and Catherine Secor (Scott); her son Mark Powers; stepchildren, Joan Peckowitz, Mary Lovely (William), John Peckowitz Jr., Michael Peckowitz and Joseph Peckowitz. She was the proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Powers) Zepf (Lawrence), Ann Legnard; brother-in-law Donald Beaulac; and many nieces and nephews. Grace was predeceased by her parents, Josephine and Harold Legnard; her son, Vincent M. Powers (Janice); her sisters, Helen Beaulac (Donald) and Mary Janicelli (Frank); and her brother Harold (Bud) Legnard (Ann); and her first husband, Vincent E. Powers Jr. Grace was a devoted Catholic, enjoyed birdwatching, reading and writing her own stories, a few of which were published in magazines, traveling with her husband Jack in their camper and was extremely devoted to her children and her grandchildren. Also, she always enjoyed her furry friends. Grace will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her, especially her family. The family wishes to especially thank Mary Lovely and Bonnie Sim for all their care and concern for Grace. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Grace's family on Friday, September 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, September 28, at 8:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home thence to St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those desiring may send a remembrance in Grace's name to the . To leave a message for the family, obtain directions, or view other helpful services please visit







Peckowitz, Grace I. COLONIE Grace I. Peckowitz, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, following a long illness at her residence surrounded by her loving family and the support of Hospice care. Grace was born on October 13, 1939, to the late Josephine and Harold Legnard. Born and raised in Troy, Grace graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1958. She was a full-time homemaker and was later employed at the Department of Motor Vehicles for many years. Grace is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John "Jack" J. Peckowitz, whom she was married to for over 30 years; her daughters, Debra Powers and Catherine Secor (Scott); her son Mark Powers; stepchildren, Joan Peckowitz, Mary Lovely (William), John Peckowitz Jr., Michael Peckowitz and Joseph Peckowitz. She was the proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Powers) Zepf (Lawrence), Ann Legnard; brother-in-law Donald Beaulac; and many nieces and nephews. Grace was predeceased by her parents, Josephine and Harold Legnard; her son, Vincent M. Powers (Janice); her sisters, Helen Beaulac (Donald) and Mary Janicelli (Frank); and her brother Harold (Bud) Legnard (Ann); and her first husband, Vincent E. Powers Jr. Grace was a devoted Catholic, enjoyed birdwatching, reading and writing her own stories, a few of which were published in magazines, traveling with her husband Jack in their camper and was extremely devoted to her children and her grandchildren. Also, she always enjoyed her furry friends. Grace will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her, especially her family. The family wishes to especially thank Mary Lovely and Bonnie Sim for all their care and concern for Grace. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Grace's family on Friday, September 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, September 28, at 8:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home thence to St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those desiring may send a remembrance in Grace's name to the . To leave a message for the family, obtain directions, or view other helpful services please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.