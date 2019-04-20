Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:15 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Augustine's Church
Lansingburgh, NY
View Map
Resources
Grace M. Bashford

Grace M. Bashford Obituary
Bashford, Grace M. TROY Grace M. Bashford, 85 of 8th Avenue, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Eddy Heritage House. Born in Troy she was educated in Troy Schools. In her earlier years, Grace was employed at the former Cluett & Peabody Co. in Troy. She was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh and was a former member of the Tamarac Twirlers. She enjoyed crafting and gardening. She was the beloved wife of 68 years of Robert E. Bashford; and devoted mother of Christine Dudek (Michael Mulligan) of Clifton Park, and the late Nancy M. Minnitti. She was the mother-in-law of Anthony Minnitti of Niskayuna and the late Matthew Dudek Jr.; and sister of Elizabeth Carlascio (Louis) of Rochester and the late Edward and Matthew Finlan. She was the proud grandmother of Christine and Anthony Minnitti. Grace was predeceased by her guardian Lillian Finlan. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, April 24, at 11:15 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford and at 12 p.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Lansingburgh. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday April 23, from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 501 4th Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 20, 2019
