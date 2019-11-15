|
Lennon, Grace M. COHOES Grace M. Lennon, 80 of the Eddy Village Green and a former 45-year resident of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born in Troy on October 6, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Grace (McNab) Carlow. She was raised and educated in Green Island and was a graduate of Heatly High School. She was married to William H. Lennon Jr. on August 16, 1958, and the two shared a blessed union of 50 years prior to his passing in 2008. She was the co-owner/operator of the Grace Adult Home, Grace Bed & Breakfast and Wash on Wheels in Mechanicville alongside her husband Bill. She was proud of her children's accomplishments; the four of them combined have earned 11 college degrees. Grace is survived by her loving children, William (Katie) Lennon, Christopher Lennon, Cynthia (David) Holmes and Timothy (Cristina) Lennon; two cherished grandsons, Daniel and Michael Lennon; her sister Marion (Everett) Rivers of Cohoes; as well as her dear friends, Anne Mashuta and Will Considine and several loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Joyce Carlow and her brother John F. Carlow Jr. Grace's family extends their deepest gratitude to the Eddy Village Green at Cohoes and the House 12 staff. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, November 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham. Interment will take place beside her beloved William in Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Due to cemetery restrictions, in lieu of flowers donations in Grace's memory may be made to the Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2019