Marmulstein, Grace ALBANY Grace Marmulstein, born on March 21, 1927, in Twickenham, England, passed away in her home in Albany on February 26, 2020, at age 92. She was lovingly cared for by her sons, Marc and Brian, and grandson Rion. She is survived by her sister Iris; her children, Sharen, Vernine, Bart, Marc, and Brian; grandchildren, Mara, Isaac, Bree, Erik, and Rion; and great-grandchildren, Zoe, Eva and Elena. Services for Grace will be held in the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Sunday, March 1, at 1 p.m. with interment to follow in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery on Fuller Road in Albany. Shiva will be from 5-6 p.m. at 50 Forest Ave., Albany, March 1 to March 7. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 29, 2020