  • "So sorry for your loss. I will always remember all of the..."
    - Paul Winston
  • "My sincere condolences to the Marmulsteins on the loss of..."
    - Bob Schalit
  • "To Sharon, Vernine, Marc and Brian... although it's been..."
    - Jimmy Albert
Service Information
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-438-1002
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
50 Forest Ave
Albany , NY
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
50 Forest Ave
Albany , NY
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
50 Forest Ave.
Albany , NY
Shiva
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
50 Forest Ave.
Albany , NY
Shiva
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
50 Forest Ave
Albany , NY
Shiva
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
50 Forest Ave.
Albany , NY
Shiva
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
50 Forest Ave.
Albany , NY
Obituary
Marmulstein, Grace ALBANY Grace Marmulstein, born on March 21, 1927, in Twickenham, England, passed away in her home in Albany on February 26, 2020, at age 92. She was lovingly cared for by her sons, Marc and Brian, and grandson Rion. She is survived by her sister Iris; her children, Sharen, Vernine, Bart, Marc, and Brian; grandchildren, Mara, Isaac, Bree, Erik, and Rion; and great-grandchildren, Zoe, Eva and Elena. Services for Grace will be held in the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Sunday, March 1, at 1 p.m. with interment to follow in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery on Fuller Road in Albany. Shiva will be from 5-6 p.m. at 50 Forest Ave., Albany, March 1 to March 7. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 29, 2020
