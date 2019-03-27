Thornton, Grace P. COLONIE Grace P. Thornton, 87, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Patsy and Donato Sasso. Grace was a graduate of Phillip Schuyler High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered as a kind, compassionate and giving woman. She could make something out of nothing. Grace loved animals and children, she especially enjoyed her time working at Sand Creek Middle School, where she made many friends. She will be dearly missed. Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Frank; her siblings, John, Michael, Leonard, Angelo, Betty, Mary, Patricia and Jane; and her daughter-in-law, Joanna Thornton. She is survied by her children, Frank, James (Elena), Thomas (Lori) and Robert (Patty); grandchildren, Thomas, Katrina, Oliver, Arielle, Jeremy, Joshua, Kelly, and Kayla; and great-grandchildren Shane, Emmit and Theodore. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019