TIERNEY Grace (Reilly) 5/9/1939 7/9/2011 For Grace, my beloved wife of 54 years, on her 80th Birthday (1939-2019). Graduated with Honors (cum laude) with B.A. and M.A. degrees from The College of Saint Rose, Eucharistic Minister, Organ and Tennis Player and a very talented writer who wrote over 50 Short Stories, some published: "My Mother's Hat" "The Rosary in my Pocket" "The Green Umbrella" When I read Grace's stories, her written word, it feels very much like Grace is still here. A wonderful lady who left us far too soon. She for sure was loved by all who knew her. You are missed more than any words can possibly describe and prayed for/to constantly. Husband, Jim
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019