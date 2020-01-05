Weatherby, Grace White CASTLETON Grace Eliza Weatherby passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany on November 20, 1934, to Lester and Irene (Edick) White. She leaves behind her husband of 66 years Robert Weatherby; children, Crystie Weatherby-Hilt (Gary Hilt), and Thomas Weatherby (Sue Giles); brother Lester Thomas White (Harold/Jayr Swanson); brother-in-law Howard Weatherby (Jean); grandchildren, Courtney Weatherby (Zach Dubel), Cameron Weatherby (Bryanna), Kenneth R. Hilt, Curtis Weatherby, Danielle K. Hilt, Garret Giles, and Adele Giles, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Grace was loved by all who met her. Family members describe her as the glue that kept them together. She graduated from Bethlehem High School where she met her husband. Grace and Robert lived in Guilderland until retirement when they moved to Bonita Springs, Fla. They returned to New York in 2004 to be closer to family. Grace loved the outdoors and nature, sharing and instilling that love with all her family. She carried that love further by her volunteer work. Grace was active in local governmental, environmental and educational causes. Her activism led her to taking photos of the construction of the Crossgates Mall being built in the Pine Bush, which she provided to the Guilderland conservation council. She was active in church and was a 4-H leader when her children were growing up. Volunteering was especially important to her. The Five Rivers Environmental Education Center held a special place in Grace's heart where she volunteered for many years. In 1975 she made a proposal to use volunteers to augment the DEC staff who provided school programs. This plan was a success and Grace became the first guided school program coordinator at Five Rivers. Grace was accomplished in photography, sewing, quilting, embroidery, lace making, crochet and many other crafts. In her later years she excelled in drawing zentangle artwork. A memorial service will be held in the spring. In keeping with Grace's wishes any donations should be sent to: Friends of Five Rivers, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar, NY, 12054 or www.FriendsofFiveRivers.org To leave a message of condolence for the family or ensure to be invited to her memorial please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020