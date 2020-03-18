Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graham F. Lord. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:45 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lord, Graham F. GUILDERLAND Graham Frederick Lord, PE, 79, formerly of Williamsburg Drive, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born on April 24, 1940, in New Haven, Conn., to Frederick and Charlotte Hopkins Lord, Graham was raised in Newtown, Conn. and lived in Guilderland from 1965 - 2018. A graduate of Newtown High School, Graham received his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Lafayette College in Easton, Pa. He was a licensed professional engineer with the New York State Department of Transportation, Structures Division for 35 years, inspecting and evaluating existing bridges and canal locks, as well as a project engineer supervising the design and plans of new bridges. Graham was a member of the New York State Association of Transportation Engineers and the Albany Society of Engineers. He valued staying in touch with friends, enjoyed traveling, gardening, volunteering and playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Susan Tandy Wright Lord, whom he married on June 23, 1962. He is also survived by his two first cousins, Eugene Blue and David Robb, both of Connecticut. Graham and Sue are especially grateful to special neighbors, Walt and Gail Jaskot and Kathy Marino who were with us the last few days. Along with his parents, Graham was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Sue Lord. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the DeMarco- Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke. (just west of Carman Rd.), Guilderland. A 1 p.m. funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Disabilities Services, Adult Day Rehabilitation Program, 314 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit







