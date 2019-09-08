Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory David Jones. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Jones, Gregory David TROY Gregory "Biff" David Jones, born in Tarrytown, N.Y. on June 19, 1958, passed away on September 5, 2019, with his loving sister Kimberly Jones-Martini and his loving brother-in-law Victor A. Martini at his side. At 7:40 p.m. he bravely passed after a long, hard-fought battle with small-cell lung cancer. Gregory was an avid and accomplished gardener, art connoisseur and film history expert. Greg attended Union College in Schenectady and continued on to the renowned Cooper-Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in Manhattan. While at Cooper-Union, he ran the photography studio for many years as a teaching assistant. Eventually, working for Peter Corsell Associates in the structural engineering department, also in Manhattan, he put his life-long expertise to work as a consummate draftsman. His work involved the meticulous art of landmark restoration as well as consulting on many of the tallest buildings in New York City. Greg was proficient and expert in all he endeavored to accomplish. Throughout his treatment he fought valiantly to retain his independence and he deeply appreciated the kindness and gentle coaching from the very skilled OT and PT providers at The Schenectady Center. Greg was predeceased by his domestic partner, Peter Obletz. Greg held a special place in his heart for Marie A. Martini, and held her in high admiration. He loved and enjoyed his stepbrother Kevin C. O'Brien with whom he shared many fond memories. A memorial will be planned for a later date. Greg will be interred in the Parkview Cemetery in Schenectady. Donations may be made to the Hope Club. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







