Trexler, Gregory Gerard JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Gregory Trexler passed away August 15, 2020. He was born July 28,1951 in Troy, N.Y., the son of Leonard and Theresa Clancy Trexler. He was a retired skilled carpenter and construction manager. He used those skills while donating much of his time to volunteer causes. He also worked for Greenpeace for many years. Greg was the husband of the late Gloria Mitchell Trexler. He is survived by stepsons, Brett and Blake (Connie); granddaughters: Capri, Gia and Izzy; brother, Matthew (Sharon) Trexler; and sister, Theresa (Jack) Kaschak along with their children. He is predeceased by his brother, Patrick. Donations may be made in his honor to Friends of Jacksonville Animals, Inc., 2020 Forest St., Jacksonville, FL 32204, http://friendsofjaxanimals.com/donate
. Please visit the Tribute online at quinn-shalz.com
. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.