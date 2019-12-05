Hart, Gregory H. DELMAR Gregory H. Hart, age 70, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Gregory was born on November 11, 1949, the son of the late George and Edith Hart. He leaves his loving wife Peggy; and sons, Sean and Brian to cherish his memory. He also leaves his brother Gary M. Hart (Melinda); grandson, Nicolas B. Hart in North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. Gregory retired from Owens Corning and then continued his passions for music and golf. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Friday, December 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gregory's name may be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission or your local food pantry.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019