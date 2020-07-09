Clause, Gregory L. KINDERHOOK Gregory L. Clause, 31 of Kinderhook, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Born on December 30, 1988, in Denver, Colo., he was the son of Gregory W. Clause of Kinderhook and Kristen (Kyle) Clause of Stuyvesant Falls. Greg lived most of his life in Kinderhook, graduated from Ichabod Crane High School and received an associate degree in computer sciences from Columbia Greene Community College. He was a partner with his dad in their landscaping business, Lookin Good Lawn Services. He loved fishing, hunting and golfing with his father and friends. Besides his parents, he is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Joan Clause of Kinderhook and maternal grandparents, Dennis Kyle of Las Vegas and the late Nancy Kyle; his aunts and uncle, Paula Beaudoin of Valatie, Holly Clause of Lehigh Acres, Fla. and Aaron Clause of Catskill; and seven cousins, Vince, Rachel, Elyse, Yuchi, Elisha, Niah and Gavin. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, in the Kinderhook Cemetery. The family is encouraging social distancing and wearing masks at the cemetery. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Kinderhook Reformed Church. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.