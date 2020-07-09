1/
Gregory L. Clause
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clause, Gregory L. KINDERHOOK Gregory L. Clause, 31 of Kinderhook, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Born on December 30, 1988, in Denver, Colo., he was the son of Gregory W. Clause of Kinderhook and Kristen (Kyle) Clause of Stuyvesant Falls. Greg lived most of his life in Kinderhook, graduated from Ichabod Crane High School and received an associate degree in computer sciences from Columbia Greene Community College. He was a partner with his dad in their landscaping business, Lookin Good Lawn Services. He loved fishing, hunting and golfing with his father and friends. Besides his parents, he is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Joan Clause of Kinderhook and maternal grandparents, Dennis Kyle of Las Vegas and the late Nancy Kyle; his aunts and uncle, Paula Beaudoin of Valatie, Holly Clause of Lehigh Acres, Fla. and Aaron Clause of Catskill; and seven cousins, Vince, Rachel, Elyse, Yuchi, Elisha, Niah and Gavin. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, in the Kinderhook Cemetery. The family is encouraging social distancing and wearing masks at the cemetery. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Kinderhook Reformed Church. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kinderhook Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
(518) 758-7031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved