VanDerzee, Gregory P. LAKE LUZERNE Gregory P. VanDerzee, 59 of Hall Hill Road, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Albany V. A. Hospital following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on November 4, 1960, in Albany, he was the son of the late Dr. Alfred C. and Mary (Parker) VanDerzee. He was a graduate of La Salle Institute in Troy and earned a bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany. Greg was a true patriot and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a tank officer. He had earned the Rifle Marksman Badge, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Meritorious Unit Commendation, which is equivalent to a Combat Bronze Star. He married the love of his life, Roberta Ellsworth, on November 27, 2004, in Lake George. He was passionate about history, aircraft and was an avid athlete/runner. Survivors include his loving wife, Roberta VanDerzee; his son, Matthew of Clemson, S.C.; stepdaughter, Jessica (Michael) Eggleston of Corinth; sister, Amy (Dale) Wiggins of Methuen, Mass.; nieces: Shanna, Jessica (fiance, Jimmy Vigiano, currently deployed with the U.S. Marine Corps), Allison and Nicole Wiggins, Jamie and Sierra Ellsworth; nephews, Olin and Lee (Lyndsey) Ellsworth; great-niece, Laramie; and mother and father-in-law, Gordon and Betty Ellsworth of Lake Luzerne. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday (today) at Historic St. Mary's on Capitol Hill, 10 Lodge St., Albany. Burial will follow in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Greg's memory may be directed to Woofs for Warriors, Inc., P.O. Box 2466, Glens Falls, NY, 12801 or to the Mary P. VanDerzee Memorial Fund, Office of Memorial or Honorary Gifts, 423 Western Ave., Albany, NY 12203.







