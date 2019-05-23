Warne, Gregory R. CLIFTON PARK Gregory R. Warne, 58 of Cambridge Court, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on Staten Island, he was the son of the late Robert J. Warne Jr. and Joan Wheeler Warne and was a graduate of Port Richmond High School and St. John's University. Greg had been employed for the past seven years at the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance. Prior to his service with the state, he was an insurance broker in this area. He was a member of the Professional Employees Federation. A kind and generous man, Greg especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling, cruises, golf and tennis and was a "foody" in that he loved good food. He was the husband of Patricia McGaffin Warne and Ilene Shapiro; and the father of Melanie Rafferty, David and Adam Warne all of Clifton Park. He was the brother of Robert Warne of Staten Island and Nancy Robinson of Clifton Park. Four grandchildren also survive. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and family may visit with Greg's family on Friday from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary